Kuki-Zo groups hold ‘coffin rally’ to honour 10 ‘militants’ killed in gunfight with security forces in Jiribam

Tensions in Manipur continue to escalate following a deadly gunfight in Jiribam last week, in which ten individuals were killed. The Kuki-Zo groups have claimed that those killed were village volunteers. However, the state police have disputed this claim, pointing to a significant cache of arms and ammunition found at the site after the gunfight, which suggests that the individuals were likely involved in militant activities.

The violence in Manipur has intensified since May last year, with ethnic clashes between the Meitei community of Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo groups of the adjoining hills. Over 220 people have lost their lives, and thousands have been displaced due to the ongoing violence.

Jiribam, a town known for its ethnic diversity, had remained largely unaffected by the conflict until June, when the discovery of a farmer’s mutilated body in a field triggered a wave of unrest. The recent killings have added to the growing tensions in the region, as both sides continue to vie for control and influence.

The protest in Churachandpur, which saw people carrying empty coffins in memory of those killed in Jiribam, has sparked renewed calls for justice and a separate administration for the hill areas.

Manipur govt orders probe into death of youth

In response to the alleged shooting in Jiribam district, the Manipur government has constituted a two-member committee to conduct a thorough investigation. The committee, which will be chaired by Senior IPS officer Kabip K, Inspector General of Police (Intelligence), includes Ningshen Worngam, Deputy Inspector General (Range-III), as a member. The committee has been tasked with investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and is expected to submit its findings within 30 days.

In a significant move, Manipur’s Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi announced that Col. (Retd) Nectar Sanjenbam, who led the security forces during the clash, would have his services “discontinued.”

The ongoing tensions in Jiribam and the broader region have led to mounting concerns, with local communities calling for justice and accountability in the wake of the deadly confrontation.