Home

News

Kukis Hold Rallies Over Separate Administration Demand In Manipur; BJP Spokesman’s House Torched

In Manipur, rallies were organised in Churachandpur district, Kangpokpi district and the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal. Markets and schools in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts remained closed in view of the rally organised by students.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Imphal: Miscreants on Saturday torched the house of BJP spokesperson T Michael Lamjathang Haokip in ethnic violence-hit Manipur’s Churachandpur. This was the third such attack on his house in the past one year. Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the incident. “…The repeated targeting of our people (Thadou in this case), often under the guise of peace rallies, is a deeply troubling trend,” Singh posted on X.

“Such acts of provocation will not be tolerated. We will ensure that those responsible are held accountable. Moreover, action will be taken against the concerned officials who failed to provide adequate security, despite prior warnings of potential threats,” he further wrote.

I strongly condemn the arson attack at Shri Micheal Lamjathang Haokip’s parents’ residence for the third time today. The repeated targeting of our people (Thadou in this case), often under the guise of peace rallies, is a deeply troubling trend. Such acts of provocation will… pic.twitter.com/BPEqteo5sc — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 31, 2024

The incident comes on the day when Kuki-Zo community people took out rallies in different parts of Manipur and in New Delhi demanding action against Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over an audio clip in which he purportedly “declared his involvement in spearheading violence” in the state.

The protestors also sought a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo community.

In Manipur, rallies were organised in Churachandpur district, Kangpokpi district and the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal. Markets and schools in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts remained closed in view of the rally organised by students.

G Kipgen, a protestor in the Kangpokpi rally, said, “The demonstration is being held to press our demand for a Union Territory for the Kuki Zo people. “We also protest against the viral audio clips in which objectionable comments were made,” another protester said.

In New Delhi also around 500 people, most of them wearing black clothes, joined the protest called by the Kuki Students’ Organisation Delhi and NCR, at Jantar Mantar. They played patriotic songs, chanted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and raised slogans against Singh. They concluded the protest by playing the national anthem.

In a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the KSO said the Kuki-Zo community has endured an “ethnic cleansing campaign and constant attacks against it by the majority Meitei community since May 3rd, 2023”.

“If the complicity and the involvement of the state machinery and state forces in unleashing violence against the Kuki Zo minority were ever in doubt, the audio recording mentioned above should dispel it,” the memorandum said.

The Manipur government has dismissed the recording as doctored. When asked about the clip in a PTI interview recently, Singh said, “Some people are after me… there is a conspiracy. The matter is sub-judice. I won’t talk much about it. An FIR has been filed.”

The KSO also demanded a separate administration for Kuki-Zo areas and making them a union territory with a legislature.

(With PTI Inputs)











