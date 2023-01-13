Kuldeep Yadav on 200 International Wickets Milestone After 2nd Ind vs SL ODI: Didnt Know About This

Home

Kuldeep Yadav on 200 International Wickets Milestone After 2nd Ind vs SL ODI: Didn’t Know About This

Kolkata: Kuldeep Yadav grabbed his opportunity with both hands on Thursday during the second ODI between India-Sri Lanka. The wrist-spinner returned with figures of three for 51 in 10 overs. His effort also helped India bundle out Lanka for a low 216. Thanks to his good show, he bagged the player of the match. Following the win, Kuldeep spoke at length with spin partner Yuzvendra Chahal on Chahal TV. Kuldeep played the match in Kolkata after leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal missed due to a sore right shoulder. During the interaction, Kuldeep – claiming that he was proud – revealed he was not aware that he had picked up 200 international ODI wickets.

“I didn’t know about that. It’s a big task to pick up 200 wickets and I am proud of it,” Kuldeep was quoted as saying on Chahal TV.

He struck in his very first over by breaking the 73-run stand between Nuwanidu Fernando and Kusal Mendis by trapping the latter lbw with a top-spinner. He then bowled captain Dasun Shanaka around his legs when he was shaping up to play a sweep. Kuldeep then foxed Charith Asalanka with his dip to complete a simple caught and bowled dismissal.

“I am happy with my performance. Since the last one year, I have been trying to back my strength and not think much. Whenever I get my chance, I just think about performing well. I am enjoying my bowling a lot,” Kuldeep said in the post-match presentation ceremony.



