Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Kunwar Singh Nagar, Lado Sarai, Lajpat Nagar, Lalita Park, Laxmi Nagar Results To Be Out Soon

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: According to the exit poll conducted by ZEE News, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to win the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022.

Delhi MCD Elections 2022 Live Updates
Delhi MCD Elections 2022 Live Updates

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE UPDATES: The results of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls will be announced today. Counting of votes at 42 centres across Delhi will begin at 8 am on Wednesday, December 7. The polls for 250 wards in the national capital were held on December 4 and a total of 1,349 candidates were in the fray. According to the exit poll conducted by ZEE News, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to win the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022.

Also Read:

he Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to register a victory on 134-146, BJP 82-94 and Congress 8-14.  In terms of vote share, AAP is expected to get 46 per cent, BJP 39 per cent, Congress 11 per cent and others 04 per cent, according to the exit poll. Around 1.4 crore eligible voters from 250 wards cast their votes in the crucial civil polls. The counting of the votes to commence shortly.

Earlier in 2017, BJP had won 181 seats out of the then 270 seats in all three municipal corporations of Delhi – SDMC, NDMC and EDMC. AAP had finished second in the municipal elections in 2017 with 48 seats while Congress had finished a distant third with wins in only 30 wards.

Stay Tuned With India.com For All The Latest Update on Kunwar Singh Nagar, Lado Sarai, Lajpat Nagar, Lalita Park, Laxmi Nagar Results




  • 7:05 AM IST


    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Laxmi Nagar is ward number two hundred-three in the Delhi Civic Polls 2022 and has a total population of 47,859.



  • 7:03 AM IST


    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: Lalita Park is ward number two hundred-one in the Delhi Civic Polls 2022 and falls under Laxmi Nagar Delhi assembly constituency.



  • 6:49 AM IST


    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: Lajpat Nagar is ward number one hundred-and-forty-four in the Delhi Civic Polls 2022 and falls under Jangpura Delhi assembly constituency.



  • 6:48 AM IST


    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: In the Mehrauli Delhi assembly constituency, Lado Sarai is ward number one-hundred fifty-four in the Delhi Civic Polls 2022



  • 6:32 AM IST


    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: In the Vikaspuri Delhi assembly constituency, Kunwar Singh Nagar is ward number one hundred-and-ten in the Delhi Civic Polls 2022.



  • 6:24 AM IST


    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: The stage is for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls results. Counting of votes to begin shortly.







Published Date: December 7, 2022 6:13 AM IST





Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly in Chhatarpur, Chhawala, Chhittaranjan Park, Chirag Delhi, Civil Lines
LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Vikas Nagar, Vikas Puri, Vinod Nagar, Vishnu Garden, Vishwas Nagar Results
Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly in Chhatarpur, Chhawala, Chhittaranjan Park, Chirag Delhi, Civil Lines
LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Vikas Nagar, Vikas Puri, Vinod Nagar, Vishnu Garden, Vishwas Nagar Results
