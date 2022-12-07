Kunwar Singh Nagar, Lado Sarai, Lajpat Nagar, Lalita Park, Laxmi Nagar Results To Be Out Soon

live

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: According to the exit poll conducted by ZEE News, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to win the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022.

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE UPDATES: The results of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls will be announced today. Counting of votes at 42 centres across Delhi will begin at 8 am on Wednesday, December 7. The polls for 250 wards in the national capital were held on December 4 and a total of 1,349 candidates were in the fray. According to the exit poll conducted by ZEE News, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to win the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022.

he Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to register a victory on 134-146, BJP 82-94 and Congress 8-14. In terms of vote share, AAP is expected to get 46 per cent, BJP 39 per cent, Congress 11 per cent and others 04 per cent, according to the exit poll. Around 1.4 crore eligible voters from 250 wards cast their votes in the crucial civil polls. The counting of the votes to commence shortly.

Earlier in 2017, BJP had won 181 seats out of the then 270 seats in all three municipal corporations of Delhi – SDMC, NDMC and EDMC. AAP had finished second in the municipal elections in 2017 with 48 seats while Congress had finished a distant third with wins in only 30 wards.

