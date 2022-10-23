Sunday, October 23, 2022
Kusal Mendis Leads Sri Lanka To A Thumping Win Over Ireland

As It Happened Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12: Opener Kusal Mendis smashed an unbeaten 68, his second consecutive fifty on the trot, as Sri Lanka secured a clinical nine-wicket win over Ireland in their Super 12 match of the Men’s T20 World Cup at the Bellerive Oval on Sunday.Also Read – Babar Azam TROLLED Heavily After First-Ball Duck During T20 World Cup 2022 Game | VIRAL POSTS

After Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana took two wickets each in a brilliant bowling performance as Sri Lanka restricted Ireland to a paltry 128/8 in 20 overs, Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva (31) shared a 63-run opening stand, before the right-hander and Charith Asalanka (31 not out) finished off the chase with nine wickets in hand and 30 balls remaining. Also Read – LIVE | Ind vs Pak Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Rizwan Perishes, Pakistan in Spot of Bother

In a modest chase, Mendis and de Silva smashed five boundaries to bring up the fifty of the opening stand in the power-play as Ireland’s bowling attack had an off day. The Irish had the breakthrough in the ninth over when Gareth Delany forced de Silva to cut a short and wide delivery, giving a top-edge straight to Lorcan Tucker. Also Read – WATCH | Rohit Sharma Gets EMOTIONAL During National Anthem Ahead of Ind-Pak T20 World Cup 2022 Match at MCG; VIDEO Goes VIRAL

They could have got another wicket if George Dockrell hadn’t dropped Asalanka’s catch running in from deep mid-wicket in the 11th over. Mendis then brought up his fifty with back-to-back fours off Delany and then gave the same treatment to Joshua Little. Fittingly, Mendis finished off the match with a brace of sixes off Simi Singh to lead Sri Lanka’s commanding chase.

Brief scores: Ireland 128/8 in 20 overs (Harry Tector 45, Paul Stirling 34; Maheesh Theekshana 2/19, Wanindu Hasaranga 2/25) lost to Sri Lanka 133/1 in 15 overs (Kusal Mendis 68 not out, Charith Asalanka 31 not out; Gareth Delany 1/28) by nine wickets.





