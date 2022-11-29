KVS Recruitment 2022 Notification Likely to be Released Soon; Check Details Here







KVS Recruitment 2022 Notification: As per several media reports, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is likely to release a recruitment notification for the post of Primary Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), PRT Music, and other posts. Once the KVS Recruitment 2022 notification pdf is out, eligible candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the official website. The notification will contain details such as eligibility criteria, vacancy details, name of the post, selection procedure, pay scale, and others.

KVS PRT/TGT/PGT Recruitment 2022-23: Check Important Dates Here

Opening Date of KVS Online Application to be released soon Closing Date of KVS Online Application to be released soon KVS Examination Date to be released soon

KVS PRT/TGT/PGT Recruitment 2022-23: Check Vacancy Details

As per media reports, vacancies are available for these posts.

Teaching Posts

PRT

TGT

PGT

Assistant Principal

Non-Teaching Posts

Librarian

Finance Officer

Assistant Engineer (Civil)

Assistant Section Officer (ASO)

Senior Secretariat Assistant (UDC)

Junior Secretariat Assistant (LDC)

Hindi Translator

Stenographer Grade-II

KVS Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria and selection process from the detailed notification (once released). The recruitment of the eligible candidates will be held through Computer Based Test (CBT). If selected, the candidates may be posted anywhere in India on the initial posting of selection.

KVS Recruitment 2022: How to Fill Application Form?

Go to the website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the registration link for all the posts.

Register yourself on the portal. Fill up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee, if any.

Submit your application form. Take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to track the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Please note that the above-mentioned details are based on the media reports.





