KWN VS SGD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints CBFS T10 League 8:30 PM IST November 18 Tuesday

Here is the CBFS T10 League Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KWN vs SGD Dream11 Team Prediction, KWN vs SGD Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, KWN vs SGD Probable XIs CBFS T10 League, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Karwan CC vs Sona Gold & Diamonds, Fantasy Playing Tips – CBFS T10 League.





TOSS: The CBFS T10 toss between Karwan CC and, Sona Gold & Diamonds (November 18) will take place at 8:00 PM IST .

Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Ground

KWN vs SGD My Dream11 Team

Keeper – F Khalil

Batsmen – A Hamza, H Jameel, S Bahzad

All-rounders – Q Awan (VC), A Imran Zaidi(C), G. Murtaza

Bowlers – B Iqbal, S Ahmed-Piya, N Bose

KWN vs SGD Probable Playing XI

Karwan CC: G.Moazzam Hayat(WK), Furqan Khalil(WK), Sardar Bahzad, Waqas Ali, Tariq Mehmood, Ameer- Hamza, Qamar Awan, Ghulam Murtaza, Babar Iqbal(C), Sheraz Piya, Ismail Khan-I

Sona Gold & Diamonds: Aditya Singh-I(WK), Arfinn Jabbar(WK), Alok Kumar, Haseeb Jameel, Salman Akbar, Mansoor Mirza, Ali Imran Zaidi, Aqeel Siddiqui(C), Nav Bose, Tariq Madni, Nasir Ali

(Written by: Aviral Shukla)




