KWN VS SGD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints CBFS T10 League 8:30 PM IST November 18 Tuesday

KWN vs SGD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints CBFS T10 League: Karwan CC vs Sona Gold & Diamonds Dream11 Team Prediction CBFS T10 League- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs KWN Today’s KWN vs SGD at Sharjah Cricket Ground: In CBFS T10 tournament, Karwan CC will take on Sona Gold & Diamonds at the Sharjah Cricket Ground on Friday.
TOSS: The CBFS T10 toss between Karwan CC and, Sona Gold & Diamonds (November 18) will take place at 8:00 PM IST .
Time: 8:30 PM IST.
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Ground
KWN vs SGD My Dream11 Team
Keeper – F Khalil
Batsmen – A Hamza, H Jameel, S Bahzad
All-rounders – Q Awan (VC), A Imran Zaidi(C), G. Murtaza
Bowlers – B Iqbal, S Ahmed-Piya, N Bose
KWN vs SGD Probable Playing XI
Karwan CC: G.Moazzam Hayat(WK), Furqan Khalil(WK), Sardar Bahzad, Waqas Ali, Tariq Mehmood, Ameer- Hamza, Qamar Awan, Ghulam Murtaza, Babar Iqbal(C), Sheraz Piya, Ismail Khan-I
Sona Gold & Diamonds: Aditya Singh-I(WK), Arfinn Jabbar(WK), Alok Kumar, Haseeb Jameel, Salman Akbar, Mansoor Mirza, Ali Imran Zaidi, Aqeel Siddiqui(C), Nav Bose, Tariq Madni, Nasir Ali
(Written by: Aviral Shukla)