Saturday, November 12, 2022
National

Kya Bataun Yaaron…Main to Hilgya Netizens Share Memes As Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR

Delhi Earthquake: An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Nepal in the late evening of Saturday. Many people took to Twitter to express their shock and anxiety with memes. Check tweets here.

Twitter flooded with memes as earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR. Phot Credit Twitter @Siimplyavinash

Delhi Earthquake: An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Nepal in the late evening of Saturday. Tremors were also felt in parts of the Delhi-NCR region. The epicentre was Nepal, according to the National Center for Seismology. However, the earthquake soon became fodder for memes. Many people took to Twitter to express their shock and anxiety with memes. You cannot afford to miss any of the witty and humorous memes that will certainly put a smile on your face in this somber hour.

Published Date: November 12, 2022 8:49 PM IST



5.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Nepal, Tremors Felt Across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad; Second Jolt in A Week
NBA: Knicks hold on to beat Pistons
