Wednesday, December 14, 2022
HomeNational'Kya Ho Gaya...': Nitish Goes Berserk After Hooch kills 17 in Chhapra
National

‘Kya Ho Gaya…’: Nitish Goes Berserk After Hooch kills 17 in Chhapra

By admin
0
48


Nitish Kumar Loses Cool in Bihar Assembly: “Kya ho Gaya, jehrili sharab, halla kar rahe ho tum log,” Nitish can be heard saying in the video. The JDU leader also screamed at the BJP MLAs ‘Sharabi ho gaye ho tum…(you are drunk) and can be seen gesturing to Opposition leaders to be quiet. Watch the video below:-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar loses cool in Assembly
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar loses cool in Assembly

Nitish Kumar Loses Cool in Assembly: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday lost his cool in the state Assembly when BJP MLAs tried to corner him over the Chhapra hooch tragedy wherein seventeen people lost their lives.

Kya ho Gaya, jehrili sharab, halla kar rahe ho tum log,” Nitish can be heard saying in the video. The JDU leader also screamed at the BJP MLAs ‘Sharabi ho gaye ho tum…(you are drunk) and can be seen gesturing to Opposition leaders to be quiet. Watch the video below:-

NITISH KUMAR LOSES COOL IN BIHAR ASSEMBLY

For the unversed, at least 17 people in Chhapra’s Saran district died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor. Police have warned that the toll could rise. “Three died, bodies sent for postmortem, these look like suspicious deaths. I have also received information that some more are receiving treatment at different places,” said the SP.

Notably,  the sale and consumption of alcohol were banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.




Published Date: December 14, 2022 2:37 PM IST



Updated Date: December 14, 2022 2:51 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleMalick Diouf officially crowned UAAP MVP, Kevin Quiambao Rookie of Year
Next articleBank Nifty At 44100 Levels. Breakout Soon? Hear Expert’s Take
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

By admin
0
48
Previous articleMalick Diouf officially crowned UAAP MVP, Kevin Quiambao Rookie of Year
Next articleBank Nifty At 44100 Levels. Breakout Soon? Hear Expert’s Take
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677