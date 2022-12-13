Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Kylie Jenner Looks Too Hot To Handle In Shiny Black Two-Piece Bikini As She Poses In Aspen’s Frigid Weather

The reality TV personality and entrepreneur is willing to serve a look or two when she’s not expanding her empire in the beauty industry. There is no doubting her influence on how young women dress today, whether you are a devoted Kylie Cosmetics client, a sporadic admirer, or absolutely infatuated with her every move.

During a pre-holiday trip to the Colorado ski town of Aspen, Kylie Jenner shared a number of hot bikini pictures, which have once again heated things up in Aspen. The 25-year-old model poses indoors in the images, which were uploaded to her Instagram on December 12 while donning a barely-there shiny black two-piece with a triangle top and string bottoms.




Published Date: December 13, 2022 5:55 PM IST





