Nitin Manmohan is the son of the late actor Manmohan, who featured in films such as Brahmachari, Gumnaam, and Naya Zamana.

Laadla Producer Nitin Manmohan Suffers Massive Heart Attack, Admitted to Hospital

Mumbai: Film producer Nitin Manmohan, known for backing movies such as Bol Radha Bol and Laadla, has been admitted to a private hospital for cardiac issues, according to a hospital official on Sunday.

The veteran filmmaker reportedly suffered a massive heart attack on Saturday evening and was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Navi Mumbai.

Nitin is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). “He was admitted to the hospital last night due to cardiac issues. He came in a very critical condition. He is in the ICU,” the official said.

The producer had played freedom fighter Chandrasekhar Azad in Doordarshan’s TV serial Bharat Ke Shaheed. He acted in that serial alongside actor Manoj Kumar’s cousin Manish Goswami.

