Monday, December 5, 2022
Laadla Producer Nitin Manmohan Suffers Massive Heart Attack, Admitted to Hospital

Nitin Manmohan is the son of the late actor Manmohan, who featured in films such as Brahmachari, Gumnaam, and Naya Zamana.

Mumbai: Film producer Nitin Manmohan, known for backing movies such as Bol Radha Bol and Laadla, has been admitted to a private hospital for cardiac issues, according to a hospital official on Sunday.

The veteran filmmaker reportedly suffered a massive heart attack on Saturday evening and was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Navi Mumbai.

Nitin is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). “He was admitted to the hospital last night due to cardiac issues. He came in a very critical condition. He is in the ICU,” the official said.

The producer had played freedom fighter Chandrasekhar Azad in Doordarshan’s TV serial Bharat Ke Shaheed. He acted in that serial alongside actor Manoj Kumar’s cousin Manish Goswami.

Nitin Manmohan is the son of the late actor Manmohan, who featured in films such as Brahmachari, Gumnaam, and Naya Zamana.

— Except for the headline, nothing else has been changed in this story




Published Date: December 5, 2022 11:52 AM IST





Source link

