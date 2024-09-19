Home

Tirupati prasad controversy: Lab report fuels debate over animal fat allegations, Andhra CM Slams YRS Congress

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched a scathing attack against YSR Congress and his predecessor, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, over a lab report about animal fats in ghee used to make laddoos offered as prasadam at the temple town of Tirupati.

Naidu alleged that substandard ingredients and animal fat were used in making the famous Tirupati laddu, a consecrated sweet, during the previous YSRCP government. However, the party (YSRCP), has rejected the claim.

A report from the Centre of Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food, or CALF, lab at Gujarat’s National Dairy Development Board revealed the presence of animal fat in ghee used to produce the famed Tirupati laddoos when the YSRCP was in power.

The report indicated the ghee contained traces of fish oil, beef tallow, and lard; the last is a semi-solid white fat product obtained by rendering the fatty tissue of a pig.











