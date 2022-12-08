Labuschagne, Head’s Tons Lead Australia’s Domination Over West Indies

Fantastic centuries by Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head led Australia’s domination over West Indies as hosts racked up 330/3 on the opening day of the second (pink-ball) Test at Adelaide Oval, here on Thursday.



Adelaide, Dec 8: Fantastic centuries by Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head led Australia’s domination over West Indies as hosts racked up 330/3 on the opening day of the second (pink-ball) Test at Adelaide Oval, here on Thursday.

Labuschagne (120) and Head (114) were unbeaten at the crease when play was stopped on Day 1. They had put on an unbeatable 199-run stand for the fourth-wicket.

After Australia won the toss and opted to bat, it was an ominous beginning for the visitors despite dismissing David Warner (21) cheaply once more.

Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja then took full toll on the West Indies bowlers and it forced visitors to introduce the spin of Roston Chase inside the 10th over with no success. Khawaja quickly moved into 40s before West Indies bowled three maidens but they weren’t rewarded for the pressure.

It was eventually Devon Thomas — originally picked as a reserve ‘keeper in the squad — who ended the 95-run Labuschagne-Khawaja stand by getting the latter LBW on 62. Thereafter, Steve Smith walked in but he was dismissed for an eight-ball duck when Jason Holder completed a smart return catch.

The wicket brought the pair of Head and Labuschagne together and they troubled the West Indies for the rest of the day. Labuschagne reached his century with a square drive for four while Head joined him in the feat with an off-drive.

West Indies turned to the second new ball as soon as it was available, but even under lights the shiny pink ball refused to do their bidding and they walked off with 330 runs against them on the board at stumps.

Brief scores: Australia 330/3 (Marnus Labuschagne 120 not out, Travis Head 114 not out; Jason Holder 1-42) vs West Indies.



