Lady Cop Dances To Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja Near Mountains. Watch

Trending News: Recently, a video of a Pakistani girl named Ayesha dancing to Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja at a wedding reception went crazy viral on Instagram reels with millions of views. The song soon started trending on Instagram, making people attempt to recreate the same graceful grace steps. While there are many amazing versions of the dance, some video creators are even making fun of the trend by sharing funny and creative reels.

Now, a wholesome video is going viral on social media where a lady cop can be seen dancing to the viral song. The clip shows a woman dressed in wintery police uniform looking cool while walking in the Himalayas and dancing to the hit track ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’ by Lata Mangeshkar. It was shared on Instagram by Eksha Kerung, who describes herself as a cop, supermodel, boxer, rider and hike in her bio. “No offence,” the caption said.

The reel shows the beautiful policewoman recreating the steps of the viral Pakistani girl. It has received over 7.6 million views and 494k likes. Netizens enjoyed Eksha’s video a lot and flooded the post with heartfelt comments. “Ahhhh ur stunning outfit have my heart,” a user commented. “Di your are my crush,” another user wrote. “Cutness overloaded,” a third user wrote.

What a cool cop!



