LAFZ Brings Alive the Idea of ‘Hubbul Watan Minal Iman’ this Independence Day

LAFZ is a culturally conscious, guilt-free, Halal certified brand head quartered in Singapore. It is a part of a global FMCG conglomerate Believe PTE. LAFZ aims to bridge the gap between modernity and faith. Celebrating Independence Day, LAFZ has released a video that reinforces the love for one’s own country. The idea was inspired from a famous Islamic saying “Hubbul Watan Minal Iman” which means “Loving one’s own homeland is a part of faith“. This video is conceptualized internally by the team and is published on their YouTube and Instagram handles.

LAFZ

Mr. Ashwin Palkar, Head of Creatives – Believe PTE shares, “National Anthem fills our hearts with pride. It evokes a strong feeling of patriotism and love for our homeland. The film reaffirms that love for ones homeland is unconditional and unbiased irrespective of religion, colour, caste and societal status.“

Mr. Ankit Mahajan, CEO – Believe PTE commented, “Believe is a house of brands that makes Halal-certified beauty and personal care products keeping Islamic values in mind. We started our journey with LAFZ, which is a premium flagship brand made with traditional ingredients. All LAFZ products are Halal certified.” Talking about the video Mr. Mahajan adds, “This is our tribute to Indias 75th Independence inspired from a famous Islamic saying Hubbul Watan Minal Iman.“

Lafz Celebrates Indias 75th Independence Day Inspired by “Hubbul Watan Minal Iman”

Watch the video here – www.youtube.com/watchv=NFTEXIAXr10

LAFZ product portfolio contain Fragrances, Cosmetics and Personal Care. All their products are free from any harmful chemicals – alcohol, paraben as well as animal ingredients. LAFZ is certified halal by many countries Including India, Bangladesh and GCC to mention a few.

To know more about LAFZ and to buy the products, please visit – www.lafz.com.