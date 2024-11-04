Home

News

Lahore Lockdown? Schools closed, Work from home declared due to…

UNICEF data shows nearly 600 million children across South Asia face similar pollution levels, with half of all childhood pneumonia deaths in the region linked to poor air quality.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Pollution in Pakistan

Lahore News: The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Lahore has touched a record high. The hazardous air is choking over 14 million people due to a thick layer of smog covering Pakistan’s second-largest city. A minister has also blamed India for the “unprecedented” Lahore AQI situation, saying that “strong winds” carried the pollutants from the neighbouring nation into Pakistan. To control the pollution, the authorities have taken a slew of measures. The city has declared the closure of schools from November 4, at least for one week, while 50 percent of office workers will be required to work from home. This ‘Green Lockdown’ promises to reduce the effect of hazardous air.

The air quality Index (AQI) of Lahore witnessed a major spike over the weekend sparking health alerts and public concern. For a second time on Sunday, Lahore topped the world’s list of cities with the most polluted air. The previous day, the city’s Air Quality Index increased to a whopping 1,067. This severe smog crisis has placed Lahore at the top of the world’s most polluted cities list for the second time.

Talking about the harmful effect of smog on children, Punjab’s Senior Minister, Marriyum Aurangzeb informed that the government has recommended mandatory masks in schools. “This smog is very harmful for children,” she stated.

She also highlighted the need for cross-border discussions with India, noting that strong winds are carrying polluted air into Pakistan.

Why is Lahore’s Air Condition Deteriorating?

Pakistan’s pollution crisis is led by a combination of local diesel emissions, agricultural burning, and winter cooling, all contributing to a dense layer of smog. The situation has worsened as polluted air from India crossed the border, with AQI levels in some areas reaching between 1,500 and 1,800 on Saturday morning.

What are the measures taken by Pakistan authorities?

Bans on engine-powered rickshaws

Ban on unfiltered barbecue vendors

Children are restricted from outdoor activities.

UNICEF data shows nearly 600 million children across South Asia face similar pollution levels, with half of all childhood pneumonia deaths in the region linked to poor air quality.

Last week, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz called for united efforts with India against smog, which she described as the common enemy of the two countries. She said this was “not a political but a humanitarian issue”.











