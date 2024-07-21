NationalPolitics

Lakhs of People Gather in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee To Address Party Supporters

From the rally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to outline the party’s blueprint at the national level.

TMC Mega Rally: Lakhs of People Gather in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee To Address Party Supporters

Kolkata: Lakhs of people from across West Bengal gathered in Kolkata on Sunday to take part in the TMC’s mega rally, its first show of strength following the remarkable performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

TMC supporters from the far-off districts started arriving two days back and were staying at camps set up in various places in the city.

From the rally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to outline the party’s blueprint at the national level.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is also likely to address the rally, TMC leaders said.

“The July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally holds a special place in our hearts. We dedicate this day to our martyrs. As our party supremo Mamata Banerjee said, this year we will dedicate this rally to our victory in the Lok Sabha polls,” a senior TMC leader said.

The rally is organised on this day every year at Esplanade, the heart of Kolkata, in memory of the 13 Congress workers who were allegedly killed in police firing in 1993 during a protest against the then CPI(M)-led Left Front government in the state. Banerjee, the state Youth Congress chief at that time, was leading the protest.





