The beautiful island of Lakshadweep has barred entry into 17 isles and has even imposed section 144 in this regard.

Lakshadweep Administration Prohibits Entry To 17 Isles. Here Is Why

Kavaratti: The beautiful archipelago of Lakshadweep is one of the unexplored places in India that thrives in its own glory in the Arabian Sea. But recently, the authorities have drawn certain limits and made few places forbidden for people. The Lakshadweep administration has prohibited entry into 17 of the total 36 islands citing national security and public safety concerns.

The District Magistrate (DM) of Lakshadweep issued a proclamation under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in this regard. The decision on the proclamation was taken on Wednesday to prevent terrorist or smuggling activities on the uninhabited islands which have temporary structures as houses of labourers who harvest coconuts.

Why are 17 Lakshadweep Islands Prohibited?

The administration said there could be people involving in illegal, anti-social and anti-national activities, hence the decision. “As there are temporary structures on some uninhabited islands for the purpose of housing labourers to harvest coconuts, it cannot be ruled out that along with these labourers there are persons who engage in illegal, anti-social and anti-national activities such as smuggling, seeking shelter or hideout for hiding weapons or narcotics,” the order read.

Considering the possibility of terror groups or organisations attacking and vandalising important and key institutions of the country and crowded places, the order said, precautionary measures were necessary.

The 17 are uninhabited isles of the Union Territory and permission for the entry from the sub-divisional magistrate is required. It warned violators of punishment under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC which provides for a jail-term between one and six months or a fine.

(With PTI inputs)



