LaLiga revamps with new identity to capture India, global markets

New Delhi: A sports association which lauded itself for having two of the world’s biggest football stars pitted against each other— Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo—for more than a decade, is now having to rebrand and sell itself harder in markets worldwide. One of those markets for the Spanish football league, LaLiga, is India where it has had three different broadcasters in less than seven years of its presence in India.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)