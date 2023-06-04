LaLiga revamps with new identity to capture India, global markets

NEW DELHI : A sports association which lauded itself for having two of the world’s biggest football stars pitted against each other— Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo—for more than a decade, is now having to rebrand and sell itself harder in markets worldwide. One of those markets for the Spanish football league, LaLiga, is India where it has had three different broadcasters in less than seven years of its presence in India. In chasing new fans and exploring newer revenue streams, the football association’s managing director for India, Jose Antonio Cachaza, said they were surprised with what JioCinema managed with cricket (IPL) and they could benefit from that.