Monday, December 5, 2022
HomeNationalLalu Yadav's Daughter Rohini Acharya Ahead of Donating Kidney to Ailing Father
National

Lalu Yadav’s Daughter Rohini Acharya Ahead of Donating Kidney to Ailing Father

admin
By admin
0
41


Lalu Yadav Kidney Transplantation: Taking to Twitter, Acharya shared a pre-surgery photo with her father and said,”Ready to rock and roll. Wish me good luck”.

'Wish Me A Good Luck': Lalu Yadav's Daughter Rohini Acharya Ahead of Donating Kidney to Ailing Father
Lalu Prasad Yadav with daughter Rohini Acharya

New Delhi: Ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav’s kidney transplant process is underway. His daughter Rohini Acharya will donate a kidney to her father in a Singapore hospital on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Acharya shared a pre-surgery photo with her father and said,”Ready to rock and roll. Wish me good luck”.

Earlier while speaking about the transplation, Acharya had said,”it is just a small chunk of flesh”.  A few days back, she had posted an emotional tweet,”My mother and father are God to me. I can do anything for them.”

Meanwhile in Patna, supporters are holding Lalu’s photos and performing havans at a Kali temple for the successful transplantation.  Similarly, the RJD patriarch’s supporters thronged Maa Shitla Devi temple and performed puja.

For the unversed, the RJD president, who has been suffering from multiple health problems, was advised a kidney transplant.  Yadav, who is currently in Delhi, is out on bail. He has been jailed for his  involvement in fodder cases and has been hospitalised several times in Delhi and Ranchi for treatment.




Published Date: December 5, 2022 12:44 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Laadla Producer Nitin Manmohan Suffers Massive Heart Attack, Admitted to Hospital
Next article
GRA vs FTH Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s match, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dec 05 , 7 PM IST
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
41
Previous article
Laadla Producer Nitin Manmohan Suffers Massive Heart Attack, Admitted to Hospital
Next article
GRA vs FTH Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s match, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dec 05 , 7 PM IST
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677