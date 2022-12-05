Lalu Yadav’s Daughter Rohini Acharya Ahead of Donating Kidney to Ailing Father

Lalu Yadav Kidney Transplantation: Taking to Twitter, Acharya shared a pre-surgery photo with her father and said,”Ready to rock and roll. Wish me good luck”.

Lalu Prasad Yadav with daughter Rohini Acharya

Ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav's kidney transplant process is underway. His daughter Rohini Acharya will donate a kidney to her father in a Singapore hospital on Monday.

Ready to rock and roll ✌️

Earlier while speaking about the transplation, Acharya had said,”it is just a small chunk of flesh”. A few days back, she had posted an emotional tweet,”My mother and father are God to me. I can do anything for them.”

Meanwhile in Patna, supporters are holding Lalu’s photos and performing havans at a Kali temple for the successful transplantation. Similarly, the RJD patriarch’s supporters thronged Maa Shitla Devi temple and performed puja.

For the unversed, the RJD president, who has been suffering from multiple health problems, was advised a kidney transplant. Yadav, who is currently in Delhi, is out on bail. He has been jailed for his involvement in fodder cases and has been hospitalised several times in Delhi and Ranchi for treatment.



