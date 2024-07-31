Landslide Hits Manipur Village; Mother, Her 2-Year-Old Son Buried Alive After Debris Fall On Their Home

A devastating landslide in Manipur’s Tamenglong district claimed the lives of a woman and her child. The incident occurred when debris from the landslide struck the home of Ringsinlung Kahmei, a Manipur Police constable. Tragically, his wife and child died on the spot, while Kahmei sustained critical injuries. Due to the severity of his condition, Kahmei was airlifted to Imphal for urgent medical care.

Expressing grief over the incident, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted, “Deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of a mother and her child due to the landslide that occurred last night in Dimthanlong village, Tamenglong Ward No. 3.”

“My heart goes out to the bereaved family. Our thoughts are with Mr Ringsinlung Kahmei, who has been critically injured in this incident. We are taking immediate steps to ensure he receives the necessary medical attention and advanced care”, he added.

During the monsoon season, landslides and mudslides are common in the hilly areas of Manipur and Tamenglong district is known for such natural catastrophes.

