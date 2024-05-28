Home

News

Cyclone Remal: Large Portion Of Haflong-Silchar Link Road Washed Away Amid Heavy Rains, Watch Video

The cascading effects of the Cyclone Remal are seen in Bengal and also North East. Amid casualties and injuries due to heavy rain in Assam, a large portion of the Haflong-Silchar Link Road has been washed away. Watch the video of the same..

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Cyclone Remal Video

Cyclone Remal Destruction Video: Cyclone Remal, the first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal, for this pre-monsoon season, made a landfall between West Bengal and Bangladesh on May 26 has caused mass destruction including uprooting of trees, damaging of houses, washing away of roads and also loss of life. Apart from Bengal in India, the effects of the cyclonic storm are also being seen in the North Eastern states of the country. In Assam, Haflong-Silchar link road has been cut off as a large portion of the road has been washed away due to rising river waters following heavy rains in Dima Hasao district. The cyclone has caused the death of a 17-year-old boy and several others are injured.

Part Of Haflong-Silchar Link Road Washed Away, WATCH Video

As mentioned earlier, The Haflong-Silchar link road has been cut off as a large portion of the road has been washed away due to rising river waters following heavy rains in Dima Hasao district. Simanta Kumar Das, Deputy Commissioner of Dima Hasao district told ANI that, the district administration has closed the Haflong-Silchar connecting road till June 1. The video of the same can be seen below..

#WATCH | Assam: The Haflong-Silchar link road has been cut off as a large portion of the road has been washed away due to rising river waters following heavy rains in Dima Hasao district. Simanta Kumar Das, Deputy Commissioner of Dima Hasao district told ANI that, the district… pic.twitter.com/FVW34JHMP1 — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2024

Cyclone Remal: 17-Year-Old Boy Killed, School Students Injured

A 17-year-old boy was killed and several others injured as heavy rains accompanied by strong winds, as an impact of cyclone Remal, left a trail of destruction in Assam on Tuesday, officials said. A college student, identified as Kausik Bordoloi Amphi, was killed when a tree fell on the auto-rickshaw in which he was travelling at Dighalbori in Morigaon district. There were four others in the vehicle and all of them were injured. In Sonitpur district’s Dhekiajuli, a tree fell on a school bus and injured 12 children. They were admitted to a local hospital.







