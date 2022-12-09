The research report says that November saw the highest sales in the history of the Indian Automobile Industry with March 2020 as an exception when retails were higher due to BS-4 to BS-6 transition.

Last Month Saw ‘Highest Sales’ In India’s Automobile History. Find Out Companies That Shined

New Delhi: The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has released its research report of automobile sales in India in the month of November. The research report says that November saw the highest sales in the history of the Indian Automobile Industry with March 2020 as an exception when retails were higher due to BS-4 to BS-6 transition.

According to the report, on a year-on-year basis, the total vehicle retail for the month of November 2022 saw a growth of 26 per cent.

“All categories closed in green,” said FADA.

CATEGORIES OF AUTOMOBILES & THEIR SALES

Two-wheeler sales: Up by 24 per cent

Three -wheeler sales: Up by 80 per cent

Passenger vehicle sales: Up by 21 per cent

Tractor sales: Up by 57 per cent



Original Equipment Manufacturer-Wise (OEM) Two-Wheeler Market Share Data For Nov 2022

With 34.42 per cent market share of the overall sales in November 2022, Hero Motocorp Ltd leads the sector, followed by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, TVS Motor Company and Bajaj Auto Ltd. Hero Motocorp sold 6,36,064 units in November 2022, as against 5,49,443 in November 2021 — an increase of 36.76 per cent.

Two Wheeler OEM

(Source: FADA)

Original Equipment Manufacturer-Wise (OEM) Three-Wheeler Market Share Data For Nov 2022

Bajaj Auto Ltd stands at a commanding position in the three-wheeler market with a market share of 36 per cent. Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, that came as the runner up, still has to go a long way from its current 7 per cent to compete with Bajaj Auto Ltd.

Original Equipment Manufacturer-Wise (OEM) Passenger Vehicle Market Share Data For Nov 2022

With a market share of 41.01 per cent in November 2022, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd stands way ahead of its closest competitor Hyundai Motor India Ltd. However, the second position is being closely competed between Hyundai Motors (14.91 per cent) and Tata Motors Ltd (13.53 per cent). Maruti Suzuki sold 1,23,409 passenger vehicles in November 2022 as against 1,02,158 in November 2021 — an increase of 41.18 per cent.

Original Equipment Manufacturer-Wise (OEM) Commercial Vehicle Market Share Data For Nov 2022

Tata Motors Ltd takes the lead here! With a market share of 38.15 per cent, the company has sold 30,282 commercial vehicles in November 2022 as against 26,469 in November 2021. Mahindra & Mahindra Limited stands second in the segment with a market share of 25.30 per cent and Ashok Leyland Ltd stands third with a market share of 16.49 per cent.

Original Equipment Manufacturer-Wise (OEM) Tractor Market Share Data For Nov 2022

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (Tractor) and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (Swaraj Division) stand at the first and second positions with regard to the market share of tractors sold in November 2022. While the former has sold 19,105 units, the latter has sold 13,244 units in the November 2022.



