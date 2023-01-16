National

Latif Afridi, Senior Pakistani Lawyer, Shot Dead Inside Peshawar High Court

admin
Peshawar High Court
File Photo of Peshawar High Court

Islamabad/Pakistan: Latif Afridi, former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president and senior lawyer has been shot dead inside the Peshawar high Courton Monday. Pakistan-based news outlet Dawn said that the senior lawyer was sitting in the bar room with other lawyers when a gunman opened fire at him.  He was immediately rushed to the Lady Reading Hospital of Peshawar where he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, the gunman has been taken into custody. He has been identified as Adnan Afridi. Police have recovered a small weapon, an identity card and a student card from the attacker.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari condemned the murder of Afridi and said he was a strong supporter of democracy and a staunch opponent of extremism. “The killing of martyr Abdul Latif Afridi is very unfortunate,” the PPP leader said in a tweet.




Published Date: January 16, 2023 3:54 PM IST



Updated Date: January 16, 2023 4:56 PM IST





