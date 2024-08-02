Launch of Eastern India’s most dedicated diagonastic hub Healthcare Scan Diagnostics

By Tanuska Sen:- On 2 August 2024, in Kolkata, Renowned Neurologist and Epilepsy Expert in India, Dr. Haseeb Hassan has announced his new venture with the launch of Healthcare Scan Diagnostics in Kolkata, a state-of-the- art Diagnostics Centre with all facilities under one roof. Located at 180 AJC Bose Road near Nonapukur Tram Depot.

Healthcare Scan Diagnostics is set to transform the healthcare landscape in West Bengal. The launch event was attended by distinguished guests, medical professionals, and prominent personalities from across the state. Healthcare Scan Diagnostics offers an extensive array of diagnostic services to meet diverse patient needs. HSD will also provide a comprehensive Neurosciences services along with an advanc neuroelectrophysiology laboratory to cater the unmet demand of neurocare in the eastern region. Healthcare Scan Diagnostics also announced its collaboration with renowned Skincare Brand- AngelLife Cosmetology & Wellness, recognized as one of the world’s premier aesthetics, skin, laser, and wellness centres.