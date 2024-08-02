InternationalNational

Launch of Eastern India’s most dedicated diagonastic hub Healthcare Scan Diagnostics

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 2, 2024
0 25 1 minute read

By Tanuska Sen:- On 2 August 2024, in Kolkata, Renowned Neurologist and Epilepsy Expert in India, Dr. Haseeb Hassan has announced his new venture with the launch of Healthcare Scan Diagnostics in Kolkata, a state-of-the- art Diagnostics Centre with all facilities under one roof. Located at 180 AJC Bose Road near Nonapukur Tram Depot.

Healthcare Scan Diagnostics is set to transform the healthcare landscape in West Bengal. The launch event was attended by distinguished guests, medical professionals, and prominent personalities from across the state. Healthcare Scan Diagnostics offers an extensive array of diagnostic services to meet diverse patient needs. HSD will also provide a comprehensive Neurosciences services along with an advanc neuroelectrophysiology laboratory to cater the unmet demand of neurocare in the eastern region. Healthcare Scan Diagnostics also announced its collaboration with renowned Skincare Brand- AngelLife Cosmetology & Wellness, recognized as one of the world’s premier aesthetics, skin, laser, and wellness centres.

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 2, 2024
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

VISTAS Empowers Educators with Innovative Faculty Development Program

August 2, 2024

Amid Puja Khedkar Row, Disability Certificates Of 6 More Civil Servants Under Scanner

August 2, 2024

Supreme Court Rejects Pleas Seeking Court-monitored SIT Probe Into Electoral Bonds Scheme

August 2, 2024

The Truth Behind Bollywood’s Biggest Fight: Raghav Juyal & Harshvardhan Rane’s Brawl Was a Prank

August 2, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow