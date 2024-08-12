Renowned Neurologist and Epilepsy Expert in India, Dr. Haseeb Hassan has announced his new venture with the launch of Healthcare Scan Diagnostics in Kolkata, a state-of-the-art Diagnostics Centre with all facilities under one roof.

Located at 180 AJC Bose Road near Nonapukur Tram Depot, Healthcare Scan Diagnostics is set to transform the healthcare landscape in West Bengal. The launch event was attended by distinguished guests, medical professionals, and prominent personalities from across the state.

Senior Neurologist and Director of Healthcare Scan Diagnostics, Dr. Haseeb Hassan, the visionary behind this initiative, shared his commitment to providing top-tier healthcare services to the people of West Bengal. “Our goal is to set new standards in patient care and diagnostics, making world-class healthcare accessible to everyone in the region,” said Dr. Hassan.

Healthcare Scan Diagnostics offers an extensive array of diagnostic services to meet diverse patient needs. These include preventive health check-up packages and advanced diagnostic services such as Digital X-Ray, 4D USG, high-tech pathology and microbiology labs ensure precise and timely results. The center also provides non-invasive cardiology diagnostics like ECG, Echocardiography, and Holter Monitoring, along with gastro-diagnostics services such as endoscopy and colonoscopy. Additionally, other diagnostic tests like uroflowmetry, PFT, and sleep studies address a wide range of patient needs.

HSD will also provide a comprehensive Neurosciences services along with an advanced neuroelectrophysiology laboratory to cater the unmet demand of neurocare in the eastern region. With state of the art Video EEG facility along with NCV, EMG, VEP and BERA, it will aid neurologists to diagnose complicated neurological problems. Moreover, in addition to neurosciences, over 20 specialist and super-specialist doctors covering various major specialties will provide outpatient services at the centre.

Healthcare Scan Diagnostics also announced its collaboration with renowned Skincare Brand-AngelLife Cosmetology & Wellness, recognized as one of the world’s premier aesthetics, skin, laser, and wellness centres. Headquartered in Mumbai and with branches in Lucknow, Prayagraj and Ranchi, AngelLife offers advanced aesthetic treatments such as HydraFacial, permanent hair reduction, CPL, HiFu, medi-facials, anti-acne treatments, anti-aging solutions, Botox, fillers, and more.

At Healthcare Scan Diagnostics, AngelLife will provide the Pelvic Tightening Chair, a revolutionary treatment for patients suffering from urinary incontinence and masculine weakness, as well as aiding feminine rejuvenation. This innovative technology promises to enhance the quality of life for many patients.

Expressing his enthusiasm at the launch, Dr. Shashank Kharabanda, CEO of AngelLife Cosmetology & Wellness, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Healthcare Scan Diagnostics to bring our world-class services to Kolkata. This centre will revolutionise the health sector in Bengal, offering unmatched diagnostic and aesthetic care.”

The launch of an advanced Diagnostics Centre like HSD marks a new chapter in healthcare for Kolkata, setting a high standard for medical and aesthetic services. With cutting-edge technology, experienced professionals, and comprehensive care offerings, the centre is poised to make a significant impact on the well-being of the community. For more information, visit www.healthcarescan.in or contact info@healthcarescan.in. Healthcare Scan Diagnostics-180 AJC Bose Road, Kolkata. Phone: +91 7890011555.