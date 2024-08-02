InternationalNational

Launch of Realme 13 Pro Series

By Tanuska Sen:-On 2 August 2024, in Kenilworth hotel Kolkata, realme, the most popular smartphone brand among Indian youth, today announced four ground-breaking products in their smartphone & AIOT portfolio – the highly anticipated realme 13 Pro Series 5G, realme

Watch S2 and realme Buds T310. The realme 13 Pro Series 5G, includes two models: the realme 13 Pro+ 5G and realme 13 Pro 5G. It features an Ultra Clear Camera with Al, combining cutting-edge camera technology with stunning designs inspired by one of the legenda masters of Impressionism, Claude Monet.

