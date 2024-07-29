InternationalNational

Launch of STEELEX 2024 announced in Kolkata

By Tanushka Sen :- Today 29th July 2024, a Press Meet was organized by The AllFA Sustainable Steel Manufacturers Association at Kolkata Press Club. AIIFA President Yogesh Mandhani and Secretary General Kamal Aggarwal and others were present as keynote speakers. The primary objective of this meeting was to address various regional issues related to Steel industry related to G.S.T and 18-19 September 2024, the two-day STEELEX 2024 and 36th National Conference on “Green Revolution in Steel Sustainable Innovation” held at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai, It has been organized there and interested parties are invited to participate in the event.

