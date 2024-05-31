Lava brings the power packed 5G experience for youth with Yuva 5G

Lava International Ltd., the leading Indian Smartphone brand, announces the launch of power packed Yuva 5G, engineered to offer exceptional speed and performance. Introduced in two memory variants, Yuva 5G is a full day companion with enhanced battery backup, lightning speed and quality camera features. Priced at INR 9499 [64 GB] and INR 9999 [128 GB], Yuva 5G will be available for sale on Amazon, Lava e-store and Lava retail outlets from 5th June 2024.

Designed for today’s youth, Yuva 5G offers opulence in a premium sleek look with matte finish and two stunning colour variants – Mystic Blue and Mystic Green. The ‘Made in India’ smartphone features superior glass back design, side fingerprint sensor, 4GB+4GB(Virtual) RAM and 64/128GB UFS 2.2 ROM for high-capacity storage of data – pictures, videos, and large files. The 50MP AI Dual Rear Camera with 8MP selfie camera offers good quality pictures of landscapes and selfies alongside bottom firing speaker and 18W Fast Charging with Type-C USB Cable. Committed to enhanced consumer experience, Lava Yuva 5G features Clean Android 13 with no ads, no bloatware and face unlock feature. Assured 2 years of security updates and an upgrade to Android 14. Additionally, 1-year warranty on handset and 6- months warranty on accessories is offered by Lava.

On the launch, Mr. Puravansh Maitreya, Marketing Head – Lava International Limited, said “At Lava customer journey is an integral part of our business ethos. It has been our constant endeavour to bring value for our customers through innovation, pricing, quality products and services. Yuva 5G is designed for the youth, suited to their consumption patterns and preferences. The power packed features provide a seamless experience with complete safety and assured updates.”

Speaking about the new Yuva 5G, Mr. Sumit Singh, Product Head, Lava International Limited said, “Innovation and excellence are key aspects of our product journey. Yuva 5G is designed to empower our consumers with high-speed performance and new age smartphone features at affordable pricing. Equipped with power packed Octa-core Processor, dual AI camera and fast charging the new Yuva 5G sets new benchmarks in this category bringing best of technology and creativity for users.”

Yuva 5G is powered by UNISOC T750 5G Octa-core Processor; first-in-the-segment for an unmatched performance with an AnTuTu score of 350k+, long lasting 5000 mAh battery, 18W Type-C fast charger and superior viewing experience with a 90Hz 16.55cm (6.5″) HD+ Punch Hole Display.

FREE SERVICE @ HOME

For a seamless after sales service avail LAVA’s ‘FREE SERVICE AT HOME’ facility from any part of India. LAVA technician/ engineer will be at your doorstep to help you with the request. (Customers can avail the service within the phone’s warranty period).

To avail Service at Home, click here: https://www.lavamobiles.com/lava_service_at_home/

Price and Availability:

Model Variants Price Availability Platform Yuva 5G 4+4*GB/64GB INR 9499 5th June, 2024 · Amazon· Lava E-Store· Lava Retail Network 4+4*GB/128GB INR 9999

Spec Sheet: