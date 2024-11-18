Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi arrested in US

New Delhi: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi has been arrested in California, USA.

According to the reports, Anmol Bishnoi was detained in the United States on Monday, November 18, 2024.

Anmol is the fugitive brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is also a gangster and is wanted in India for many serious cases against him.

He had fled India more than a year ago and was a vital part of the criminal network being run by Lawrence Bishnoi. In fact, it is said that after the arrest of his brother Lawrence, he was in-charge of the crime syndicate.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Anmol earlier this month, according to the intelligence sources.

Anmol Bishnoi’s arrest has come weeks after the Mumbai Police Crime Branch started the process for his extradition after senior NCP leader Baba Siddique was gunned down in Mumbai on 12 October 2024. He is one of the main accused in the murder. Also, he has been connected with the firing incident at actor Salman Khan’s Bandra residence and the murder of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022.

Apart from the above two cases, Anmol faces two cases registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and 18 other criminal cases.

The NIA had recently announced a Rs 10 lakh bounty for anyone who will provide information about Anmol Bishnoi.