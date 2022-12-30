National

Laxman Thanks Bus Driver Sushil Kumar Who Rescued Rishabh Pant After Car Crash

admin
45Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 29 Second


Sushil Kumar was the first person to reach the spot and called the ambulance for Rishabh Pant.

Rishabh Pant Sushil Kumar, Rishabh Pant, Rishabh Pant, Rishabh accident video, Rishabh Pant news, Rishabh Pant age, Rishabh Pant ipl, Rishabh Pant car accident, Rishabh Pant BM, Rishabh Pant Max, Rishabh Pant injury, Rishabh Pant net worth, Roorkee accident, Pant accident Roorkee, India vs Australia, India vs Sri Lanka, hospital Rishabh Pant accident, Cricket News, Rishabh Pant records, Rishabh Pant Mercedes, Rishabh Pant cricketer, Rishabh Pant Tests, Rishabh Pant Twitter,
Sushil Kumar and Rishabh Pant. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India cricketer VVS Laxman has thanked bus driver Sushil Kumar who rescued the star wicketkeeper following a horrific car accident, early on Friday. Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

The 25-year-old, who was going to his home in Roorkee, was taken to a local hospital, thanks to Kumar’s timely intervention. The Harayana Roadways driver was coming from the opposite side and upon seeing the accident, immediately rushed to the spot to help the Indian cricketer.

Pant suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in a stable condition. “Gratitude to #SushilKumar, a Haryana Roadways driver who took #RishabhPant away from the burning car, wrapped him with a bedsheet and called the ambulance. We are very indebted to you for your selfless service, Sushil ji #RealHero,” tweeted Laxman.




Published Date: December 30, 2022 10:40 PM IST



Updated Date: December 30, 2022 10:44 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories