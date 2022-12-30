Laxman Thanks Bus Driver Sushil Kumar Who Rescued Rishabh Pant After Car Crash

Sushil Kumar was the first person to reach the spot and called the ambulance for Rishabh Pant.

New Delhi: Former India cricketer VVS Laxman has thanked bus driver Sushil Kumar who rescued the star wicketkeeper following a horrific car accident, early on Friday. Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

The 25-year-old, who was going to his home in Roorkee, was taken to a local hospital, thanks to Kumar’s timely intervention. The Harayana Roadways driver was coming from the opposite side and upon seeing the accident, immediately rushed to the spot to help the Indian cricketer.

Gratitude to #SushilKumar ,a Haryana Roadways driver who took #RishabhPant away from the burning car, wrapped him with a bedsheet and called the ambulance.

Pant suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in a stable condition. “Gratitude to #SushilKumar, a Haryana Roadways driver who took #RishabhPant away from the burning car, wrapped him with a bedsheet and called the ambulance. We are very indebted to you for your selfless service, Sushil ji #RealHero,” tweeted Laxman.



