Laxman Thanks Bus Driver Sushil Kumar Who Rescued Rishabh Pant After Car Crash
Sushil Kumar was the first person to reach the spot and called the ambulance for Rishabh Pant.
New Delhi: Former India cricketer VVS Laxman has thanked bus driver Sushil Kumar who rescued the star wicketkeeper following a horrific car accident, early on Friday. Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.
The 25-year-old, who was going to his home in Roorkee, was taken to a local hospital, thanks to Kumar’s timely intervention. The Harayana Roadways driver was coming from the opposite side and upon seeing the accident, immediately rushed to the spot to help the Indian cricketer.
Gratitude to #SushilKumar ,a Haryana Roadways driver who took #RishabhPant away from the burning car, wrapped him with a bedsheet and called the ambulance.
We are very indebted to you for your selfless service, Sushil ji 🙏 #RealHero pic.twitter.com/1TBjjuwh8d
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2022
Pant suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in a stable condition. “Gratitude to #SushilKumar, a Haryana Roadways driver who took #RishabhPant away from the burning car, wrapped him with a bedsheet and called the ambulance. We are very indebted to you for your selfless service, Sushil ji #RealHero,” tweeted Laxman.
Published Date: December 30, 2022 10:40 PM IST
Updated Date: December 30, 2022 10:44 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Delhi’s Ashram Flyover To Be Shut From January 1
[ad_1] Ashram flyover extension to DND has caused the route to be shut from January 1. Traffic is likely to...
BMRCL To Offer Tickets To Group Travellers At Discounted Rates From January 01. See Details Here
[ad_1] From January 1, 2023, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) will offer discounted group tickets for large groups travelling...
Over 100 Medical Students Fall Sick Due to Food Poisoning in Nashik, 55 Still in Hospital
[ad_1] The officials added that these students from SMBT Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Dharmagaon in the...
Aadhaar Card Update: UIDAI Issues Advisory on Safe Use of Aadhaar Card
[ad_1] Aadhaar - a resident's digital ID - works as a single source of online and offline identity verification for...
Stranded For Over 12 Hours At Himachal’s Atal Tunnel, Tourists In Over 400 Vehicles Finally Rescued
[ad_1] Tourists stranded in freezing conditions at the South Portal of the 9-kms-long Atal Tunnel at Rohtang Pass after heavy...
NIFT 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow at nift.ac.in; Check Exam Date Here
[ad_1] NIFT 2023 Registration at nift.ac.in: The last for the submission of the NIFT application form is December 31, 2022....
Average Rating