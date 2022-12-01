Thursday, December 1, 2022
‘Layoffs Underway’: CNN Tells Employees. Read Details

Layoff News: Amid ongoing layoffs at tech companies, a few media organisations have also informed their employees about the possible sacking. The latest to join the bandwagon is CNN. A tweet from CNN’s reporter claimed that CNN‘s top boss Chris Licht informed its staff that layoffs are underway in an all-staff memo.

CNN would notify a limited number of people, largely some of its paid contributors today and the impacted employees tomorrow, the tweet informed”, the tweet quoted Licht as saying.

For the unversed, the media industry is hit by cost-cutting measure including layoffs as the ad market is decelerating. an Axios report showed. Recently, several media organisation anounced layoffs, hiring freeze and other cost-cutting measures.

Earlier this week, VerSe Innovation, the parent company of news aggregator Dailyhunt and short video platform Josh announced pay cuts and layoffs. Reports stated that the company has cut salaries up to 11 percent for employees earning more than Rs 10 lakh per annum. Moreover, the company also laid off about 150 employees or about 5 percent of its workforce.





