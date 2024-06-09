NationalPolitics

Leader of Narendra Destructive Alliance, Congress Takes A Dig At Modi Ahead of Swearing-in

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 9, 2024
0 9 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Leader of Narendra Destructive Alliance, Congress Takes A Dig At Modi Ahead of Swearing-in

Congress on Sunday said Modi will get himself sworn-in as “the leader of the Narendra Destructive Alliance (NDA)” even though he lacks all legitimacy.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Leader of Narendra Destructive Alliance, Congress Takes A Dig At Modi Ahead of Swearing-in

New Delhi: Taking a dig at Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, the Congress on Sunday said he will get himself sworn-in as “the leader of the Narendra Destructive Alliance (NDA)” even though he lacks all legitimacy.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Remember May 28th, 2023? It was the day that Narendra Modi walked into the new Parliament building with the Sengol for which a August 15th 1947 history was fabricated ‘to not only justify Modi’s pretensions of being Samrat but also to appeal to the Tamil electorate.”




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 9, 2024
0 9 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

IMD Issues Red Alert For Maharashtra, Goa; Heatwave To Haunt North India Again – Check Full Forecast

June 9, 2024

PM Modi Hosts High-Tea At His Residence For All Would-Be Ministers; Check Full List Of Possible Cabinet Members

June 9, 2024

Check DEAR YAMUNA MORNING Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers To Be OUT Soon

June 9, 2024

Rahul Gandhi May NOT Attend PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony Today, Mallikarjun Kharge Confirms Presence As LoP

June 9, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow