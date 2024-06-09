Home

Leader of Narendra Destructive Alliance, Congress Takes A Dig At Modi Ahead of Swearing-in

New Delhi: Taking a dig at Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, the Congress on Sunday said he will get himself sworn-in as "the leader of the Narendra Destructive Alliance (NDA)" even though he lacks all legitimacy.

New Delhi: Taking a dig at Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, the Congress on Sunday said he will get himself sworn-in as “the leader of the Narendra Destructive Alliance (NDA)” even though he lacks all legitimacy.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Remember May 28th, 2023? It was the day that Narendra Modi walked into the new Parliament building with the Sengol for which a August 15th 1947 history was fabricated ‘to not only justify Modi’s pretensions of being Samrat but also to appeal to the Tamil electorate.”







