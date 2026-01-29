The only mail-in sperm testing kit to deliver estimated initial motility, progressive motility, and post-thaw motility, providing clinicians with the most complete motility profile available outside the clinic

The Legacy vault preserves 11% more sperm motility than competitors



/PRNewswire/ — Legacy today announced they’re offering the first at-home semen analysis to deliver a, addressing a long-standing diagnostic gap that has limited the clinical utility of mail-in sperm testing.Motility remains one of the most clinically meaningful parameters in male fertility evaluation and treatment planning. Legacy is now the only at-home sperm testing provider to deliverin a single, clinically validated workflow, equipping patients and their care teams with the data needed to make more informed treatment decisions. Legacy’s proprietary estimated initial motility algorithm adjusts for the non-linear decline of motility over time, providing clinicians with a more reliable estimate of. This algorithm, based on peer-reviewed research recently published in thesupports more accurate clinical assessments.

“Our goal is simple: provide patients and clinicians with the most complete, reliable, and clinically actionable data possible,” said Khaled Kteily, CEO of Legacy. “This launch represents years of investment across lab science, kit engineering, logistics, and data modeling, letting clinicians trust Legacy results to guide care.”

The Legacy “Vault” is a shock-resistant, temperature-resistant, and pressure-resistant system for shipping sperm samples. It is also tamper-proof, helping protect sample integrity throughout transport and handling. Legacy’s lab is supported by advanced accessioning and analysis processes, enabling a time to analysis (TTA) of just 20 hours, versus 28 hours or longer for competitors. As a result, Legacy’s end-to-end process is 30% faster and preserves an average ofthan competitor mail-in kits, an outcome that is particularly meaningful forand also advantageous forLegacy’s Provider Network, which includes over 400 clinics today, is. It is designed to serve IVF clinics, urologists, OB-GYNs, family practitioners, and complementary care providers nationwide. Through the network, providers gain access to, helping extend care beyond the clinic while maintaining clinical rigor.

“We’re excited to officially launch this program,” said Stephanie Sabourin, Legacy’s Director of Clinical Services. “We believe it will help providers care for their patients, extend their brand reach, and increase patient engagement.”

Read more about: Alexander et al. “Evaluating Semen Parameters for Predictive Correlations Between Fresh and Delayed Analysis Using an At-Home Semen Collection Kit.”, 2026.SOURCE Give Legacy, Inc.