Improve patient compliance and experience with rapid, AUA-aligned pre- and post-vasectomy sperm freezing & testing NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Legacy, the leading male fertility clinic in the United States, today announced the launch of its comprehensive vasectomy solution for both pre-vasectomy and post-vasectomy patients, designed for seamless adoption by vasectomy clinics and unparalleled convenience for patients. The new offering combines pre-vasectomy sperm freezing with the fastest Post-Vasectomy Semen Analysis (PVSA) on the market, delivering results that conform with AUA guidelines and that patients can act on quickly, accurately, and at an accessible price point.Speed and precision, without the clinic bottleneck Legacy’s vasectomy solution is built for real-world clinical workflows and modern patient expectations:
- 2-day kit delivery to the patient’s door
- Overnight return shipping to Legacy’s CLIA-certified lab
- Results within 2 business days of lab receipt
- $145 PVSA price point, making high-quality follow-up testing affordable and scalable
- Flexible, affordable sperm banking options
- At-home sperm collection
- Included STI testing, ensuring future clinical usability
- Multi-geography cryostorage, protecting samples against regional disruptions
- Full semen analysis, including advanced motility analysis
- Optional DNA fragmentation testing
- Rapid Post-Vasectomy Semen Analysis (PVSA) that conforms with AUA guidelines
- Qualitative and quantitative assessment of sperm presence
- Industry-leading turnaround time, minimizing patient anxiety and clinic follow-ups
