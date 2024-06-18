Legrand Expands Modern Trade Presence with 25+ Zip Stores Across India

Legrand’s 25 Zip Stores, Bringing Innovative Electrical Solutions Closer to Customers

The Zip stores provide enhanced customer engagement and access to Legrands innovative electrical solutions across key locations in India

Legrand, a worldwide pioneer in electrical and digital building infrastructures, proudly announces the milestone of crossing 25 new Zip stores, marking a significant revolution in its expansion strategy. These stores, situated in key locations across India such as Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Raipur, Bilaspur, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai, Tiruppur, Cochin, Erode, Patna and Madurai, serve as vital points of contact where customers can directly engage with Legrands wide array of products and services.

Legrand’s 25 Zip Stores, Bringing Innovative Electrical Solutions Closer to Customers

The Legrand Zip Showroom introduces a unique concept, seamlessly merging convenience with an engaging product experience. The term “Zip” encapsulates speed, efficiency, and compactness, providing customers with a smooth and effortless chance to discover Legrands diverse product range.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Enhancing Customer Experience

The Zip stores are designed to offer customers a comprehensive shopping experience, providing access to Legrands innovative and reliable electrical solutions. Visitors can explore a curated range of products including Digital Infrastructure, Cable Management Systems, Lighting Management Solutions, Door Phones, Home Automation, User Interfaces (UI), Switches, and Electrical Infrastructure such as power protection and busbars. Each store is equipped with product demos, new product launches, and a dedicated space for showcasing home automation and protection solutions.

Commitment to Customer-Centricity

“The opening of 25+ Zip stores underscores our commitment to enhancing customer experience by providing convenient access to our products and services,” said Mr. Sameer Saxena, Director of Marketing, Group Legrand India.“At Legrand Zip, were transforming the way customers shop for electrical products. It offers more than just products; its a space where knowledge and technology converge, providing a unique value proposition.”

Strategic Growth and Market Presence

This expansion aligns with Legrands overarching strategy to prioritize customer-centricity, drive growth, and strengthen its market presence. By enhancing accessibility and providing hands-on experiences with its products, Legrand aims to better serve its customers while positioning the company for continued success in the market.

Supporting Local Communities

The opening of these stores plays a crucial role in supporting local electricians and consultants by offering training and enhancing their knowledge of actual products. This initiative is part of Legrands ongoing effort to foster community growth and development.

Mr. Sameer Saxena, Director of Marketing, Group Legrand India, said, “The achievement of 25+ Zip stores demonstrates our unwavering commitment to enhancing customer experience by providing convenient access to Legrands extensive range of products and services. At Legrand Zip, were transforming the way customers shop for electrical solutions. Our stores offer more than just products; they serve as a hub where knowledge and technology converge, creating a unique value proposition for our customers.”

Mr. Laxman Tari Head of Brand & Digital Business, Group Legrand India, said,“The opening of 25+ new Zip stores marks a significant milestone in bringing Legrands innovative solutions closer to our customers. These stores offer an immersive experience to interact with and learn about our latest products. Alongside our Innoval and Studio locations, which focus on technical training and design integration, we are committed to providing valuable resources and superior service, ensuring access to the best in electrical and digital building infrastructures.”

The Zip stores demonstrate a dedication to enhancing the retail experience by allowing customers to connect with cutting-edge products conveniently and engagingly. In addition to the ZIP stores, Legrand has Innoval and Studio locations around India, to improve the client experience by delivering valuable resources tailored to various aspects of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Innoval and Studio focus on technical training and innovation while also emphasizing design and aesthetic integration.

To learn more about Legrand ZIP stores and find the nearest one, visit zip.legrand.co.in.

About Legrand Group

A global specialist in the electrical & digital building infrastructure, with a global turnover over Euro 8.33 billion in year 2022 group based in Limoges, France. The group has manufacturing facilities in 90 countries and its products are sold in over 180 countries. Globally, Legrand is a leader in wiring devices and cable management with a global market share of over 20% and 11.6% respectively. Legrand also enjoys leadership positions in at least one of its major business areas in a (several) number of countries including France, Italy, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, China, and of course India.

Legrand India offers a wide range of products in the categories of Energy distribution, Wiring devices, Home Automation, Structured Cabling, Lighting Management Solutions, Cable Management, and Industrial application products. It is an undisputed leader in MCBs, RCDs and DBs and a strong No. 2 in wiring devices Apart from this, the company also holds a leading position in Home Automation, MCCBs and Cable management systems.

The company’s geographical reach, across market segments, caters to new requirements of customers with smart solutions that make Legrand a multipolar group. And this multipolar nature, and the global philosophy of Listen, Design, Make and Support has enabled it to provide innovative and smart solutions. Legrand’s products are amongst the top in the market and have undisputable brand equity.

Legrand products and services comply with the three criteria of simplicity – simplicity of use, simplicity of installation and simplicity of distribution – which enables the company to quickly penetrate new markets. With an employee base of over 5500 in India, the company is fast emerging as a leader in its core business by extending products and services that suit every segment in the local market.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Legrand operates across India over 28 offices, an extensive network of over 870 distribution partners and 19000 retail outlets with seven state-of-the-art manufacturing units, seventeen training centres and 3 R&D centers. Technological innovations, simple and rapid product combinations to form communicating systems, clever installation ideas etc. are the focus of the R&D team at Legrand.