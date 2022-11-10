Leicester Midfielder Maddison Included as England Coach Southgate Names 26-Man Team For Qatar World Cup

Coach Gareth Southgate on Thursday announced a 26-man England squad for the 2022 football World Cup, including Leicester midfielder James Maddison along with Newcastle striker Callum Wilson.

England Football Team. (Image: England- Twitter)

London, Nov 10: Coach Gareth Southgate on Thursday announced a 26-man England squad for the 2022 football World Cup, including Leicester midfielder James Maddison along with Newcastle striker Callum Wilson.

Both the players have not played for England since 2019, but recent club form has seen them earn a call-up for the FIFA World Cup which begins on November 20 in Qatar.

On including Maddison in the team, Southgate said, “He is playing really well. We think he can give us something slightly different to the attacking players that we’ve got. He’s playing as good as any of the attacking players in this country. He is a little bit different from the others. I think we need that.”

Maddison last played for England in November 2019 while 2020 Wilson’s last international cap came a month before in October 2019.

Among English players, Maddison has had one of the highest number of goal involvements since August 2021, while Wilson has scored six Premier League goals this season with two assists. Maddison has had the most goal involvements of any English player in the Premier League since August 2021.

“We’ve wanted to make sure we have the balance right. In this day and age squad is more important than ever, with five subs you can change almost half your team. You want different things at different stages of matches and at different stages of the tournament. We’ve had to cover a couple of players that aren’t fully match fit, so having 26 meant we were able to take some risks we weren’t able to with 23. We think we have the cover we need, we are lighter on depth in some areas than others in our country, but we think we have everything covered,” Southgate was quoted as saying by Sky Sports

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers congratulates James Maddison on his call-up to the England World Cup squad and said he has proven himself with consistency, a work ethic and talent

“I’ve always sensed with James that desire to improve and be the best that he can be. When I spoke to him this morning – just anticipating either way (that he was in the squad) because at that stage we didn’t know – my case was really reinforcing about the next World Cup. However it goes, whether you get the decision or not, it’s really about progressing and developing and he’s got that mentality to do that. It’s great news for him and great for his country.”

England’s World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Nick Pope (Newcastle).

Defenders: Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Benjamin White (Arsenal), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Conor Coady (Everton, on loan from Wolves), Luke Shaw (Man Utd).

Midfielders: Declan Rice (West Ham), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Man City), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Mason Mount (Chelsea).

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Callum Wilson (Newcastle), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Man City), James Maddison (Leicester City).



