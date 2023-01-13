Home

Lenovo Tab P11 5G Android Tablet Launched; Check Price, Features Here

Bengaluru: Good news for Gadget lovers! Global technology brand Lenovo has launched its first premium 5G Android tablet with an 11-inch touchscreen in the country. The Tab P11 5G is available at Rs 34,999 for 256GB storage and Rs 29,999 for 128GB storage at lenovo.com and Amazon, the company said in a statement.

Lenovo Tab P11 5G Price

Tab P11 5G: Rs 34,999 for 256GB storage

Tab P11 5G: Rs 29,999 for 128GB storage

Check Lenovo Tab P11 5G Features

The new tablet supports sub-6GHz 5G networks which allow users to enjoy high-speed connectivity even during peak hours, for hybrid work, learning, and entertainment.

“5G services can be accessed by inserting a 5G-enabled sim through the devices’ slot. It allows users to enjoy video chats in real-time, with hands-free login via front camera sensor and background blur that ensure added privacy,” Lenovo said, reports news agency IANS.

The tablet offers an 11-inch 2K IPS touchscreen, enhanced with better picture quality by Dolby Vision and a spatial audio revolution by Dolby Atmos.

It features a Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile Platform processor for high performance. It features a 7700mAh battery capacity for up to 12 hours of non-stop video streaming which makes it suitable for hybrid work. “In 2023, we expect 5G to become the accepted reality with consumers. It offers a transformational leap for India, with its promise of faster, better connected and more immersive experiences,” Sumati Sahgal, head of tablets and smart devices, Lenovo India was quoted as saying by IANS.

The Tab P11’s display is also certified by TUV Rheinland, to provide eye safety to users. “Lenovo has been investing in research and development for 5G technology, to enable faster connectivity, greater capacity, ultra-low latency and improved reliability of their products,” the company added.

(With IANS Inputs)



