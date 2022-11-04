Leo Must Not Argue With Boss, Sagittarius Can Apply For a New Job

Horoscope Today, November 4: Trying to get a new job, planning a new house or thinking of investing in a new business – all of them are big decisions in life that can make or break you. It’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life. Follow these quick tips as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.Also Read – Horoscope Today, November 2: Aries Might Buy a New Vehicle, Cancerians Should Respect Elders

Aries- Spend time at home. Help relatives when the time comes. Don’t lend money to anyone.

Lucky color- pink Also Read – Horoscope Today, November 1: Taurus Will See a Job Progress, Scorpios Should Respect Their Elders

Taurus- Respect your mentor. Don’t be in a hurry. Problems will be solved by evening.

Lucky color- blue Also Read – Horoscope Today, October 31: Aries Must See Job Progress, Cancerians Must Help Their Friends

Gemini- Make a habit of doing work on time. Don’t quarrel with neighbours. Help needy children.

Lucky color- turquoise

Cancer- Troublesome in relationships can be there. Get up early in the morning. Don’t lend money to anyone.

Lucky color- ocher

Leo- Will receive gifts. Don’t argue with your boss. Take decisions wisely.

Lucky color- red

Virgo- There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. The guest’s arrival is expected. Stalled money will be found.

Lucky color- brown

Libra- Wishes will be fulfilled. Take care of your diet. Career change is foreseen.

Lucky color- purple

Scorpio- Control your anger. Time will be favourable for you till evening. Keep the north direction of the house clean.

Lucky color- grey

Sagittarius- Apply for a job. Complete the important work by evening. Heart’s wish will come true.

Lucky color- sky blue

Capricorn- After noon time will be good. Complete urgent work on time. Don’t force your point on anyone.

Lucky color- blue

Aquarius- Trust yourself. Luck will favour you. Paused tasks will be completed.

Lucky color- ocher

Pisces- Don’t rely on lies. Drive very carefully. Do help someone.

Lucky color- sky blue

Read more on Latest Astrology News on India.com.