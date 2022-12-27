The forest department has launched a search. However, the searches have not yielded anything so far and it appears to be a false alarm, the official said.

Security guards at the Ajnara Le Garden group housing society alerted residents about the possible sighting of a leopard in the area. (Representative Image)

Noida: Panic gripped residents of Greater Noida West’s Ajnara Le Garden group housing society as some people raised an alarm claiming to have spotted a leopard in the vicinity on Tuesday morning, a senior official said. The forest department has launched a search. However, the searches have not yielded anything so far and it appears to be a false alarm, the official said.

“We got a call at 10.10 am informing us about a leopard being spotted in Greater Noida (West). By 10.30 am, our teams had reached the spot and started a search for the leopard,” said Divisional Forest Officer Pramod Kumar Srivastava.

“However, on the basis of our searches and inspection so far, it appears to be a false alarm. Still, our teams are at work,” Srivastava added.

Security guards at the Ajnara Le Garden group housing society alerted residents about the possible sighting of a leopard in the area and urged them to be careful when venturing out after some people in the locality claimed to have seen the feline.

At the society, panic was palpable. “Right now, the search operation by the forest department is underway,” said Mukesh Gupta, a resident, at 11.30 am.

“We got a notice from the maintenance department of our society informing us of this finding. The notice also suggested that we take caution while venturing out,” he said.



