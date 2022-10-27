Thursday, October 27, 2022
HomeNationalLeopard Spotted on IIT-Kanpur Campus, Staff & Students Put on Alert
National

Leopard Spotted on IIT-Kanpur Campus, Staff & Students Put on Alert

admin
By admin
0
80



Viral News: The staff and students of IIT-Kanpur have been put on an alert after claims of leopard being sighted on the campus. Security guards of the institute claimed that they had spotted a leopard on Wednesday near the institute’s airstrip.
Soon after, the institute residents were asked to remain vigilant. The institute administration has informed the Forest Department about this development and sought help.Also Read – Viral Video: Man Doing Naagin Dance in Baarat Gets a Little Too Much In Character, Leaves Netizens In Splits

An email from the institute’s Deputy Director, Professor S. Ganesh was received by the members of the IIT community. The mail read that a leopard had been spotted on campus. The animal is suspected to be hiding in the dense green cover in the area around the IWD office, helicopter lab and the new type 3 area. The institute’s security force has been deployed to monitor the leopard’s movement. Also Read – Viral Video: Bear and Tiger Fight Fiercely Like Baloo and Sher Khan in Jungle Book. Watch

The residents on the campus, particularly children, have been advised to remain vigilant and cautious. The IIT-Kanpur is using drones to monitor the movement of the leopard.





Source link

Previous articleRishi Sunak Makes Parliament Debut as UK PM, Axes More Truss Policies
Next articleNBA: Lakers drop to 0-4 as Nikola Jokic tows Nuggets
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677