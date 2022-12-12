Leos Should Donate Wheat-Jaggery, Pisceans to Get Job Opportunity

Horoscope today, December 12: Check the astrological prediction today as per your zodiac sign and also follow a quick tip to enhance your luck today.
Aries- Health can deteriorate. Will get respect. Family troubles will end. Do donate rice.
Lucky color- white
Taurus- Running business may stop. Do not show haste in work. Don’t despair. Do donate curd.
Lucky color- sky blue
Gemini- Might have to go around the court. Stay away from any controversy. Obey father. Donate sugar.
Lucky color- blue
Cancer- There will be sweetness in married life. Do not keep any dilemma in your mind. Take care of your mother’s health. Donate pottery.
Lucky color- golden
Leo- There will be less stress in life. Respect your elders. Don’t hurt anyone. Donate wheat and jaggery.
Lucky color- maroon
Virgo- Will have a child. Will get the stalled money. There will be ups and downs in the job. Donate seven grains.
Lucky color- green
Libra- Keep jewellery and essentials safe. Respect relationships. Avoid conflict. Donate the yellow item.
Lucky color- white
Scorpio- The guest is likely to come. There will be profit in business. Don’t be angry with the little ones. Donate clothes.
Lucky color- orange
Sagittarius- Will go on a long journey. Will get happiness from progeny. There will be profit in business. Donate mustard.
Lucky color- yellow
Capricorn- Control your speech. Will face money loss. Will get along with friends. Donate turmeric.
Lucky color- blue
Aquarius- Economic situation will improve. Take care of your diet. Will get respect from in-laws. Donate white goods.
Lucky color- sky blue
Pisces- Will get a new job opportunity. Will travel long distances. Seek parental advice. Donate milk.
Lucky color- maroon