Horoscope Today, December 16: Here’s what your stars have got in store for you as per your zodiac sign. Check our expert’s quick luck enhancement tip.

Horoscope Today, December 16: Leos to Have Argument With Boss, Geminis to Get Money

Aries- Spend some time at home. Help relatives in need. Lent money can sink. Help in the marriage of a poor girl.

Lucky color- purple

Taurus- Respect your teacher. Don’t do anything in haste. Problems will be solved by evening. Donate porridge.

Lucky color- blue

Gemini- Get used to doing work on time. Lent money will be returned. Help needy children. Donate Kesar Chandan.

Lucky color- yellow

Cancer- There can be trouble in relationships. Get up early in the morning. Don’t lend money to anyone. Watch the rising sun.

Lucky color- sky blue

Leo- Will be receiving gifts. There can be a dispute with the boss over anything. Make decisions wisely. Donate white items.

Lucky color- red

Virgo- There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. A guest might arrive. Stalled money will be received after some time. Donate yellow items.

Lucky color- orange

Libra- All your heart’s desires will be fulfilled. Take care of your diet. Career change is possible. Donate rice to needy people.

Lucky color- red

Scorpio- Control your anger. Time will be favorable to you till evening. Keep the north direction of your house clean. Do donate jaggery.

Lucky color- maroon

Sagittarius- Should apply for a job. Finish important work by evening. Wishes will come true. Donate medicine to people in need.

Lucky color- purple

Capricorn- Things will be good afternoon. Handle any urgent tasks carefully. Don’t force yourself. Do donate sweets.

Lucky color- pink

Aquarius- Do not force your opinion on anyone. It’s a lucky day. Stalled tasks will be completed. Donate clothes.

Lucky color- sky

Pisces- Don’t resort to lies. Drive very carefully. Do help someone. Feed the birds.

Lucky color- ocher



