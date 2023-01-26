Home

Less Than 10% of Construction Jobs Give PF to Workers, Many Don’t Get Minimum Wage: Check City-wise Data

A report by Projecthero, an app platform for construction workers and contractors, found that less than 10% of jobs make contributions to the employee’s Provident Fund and provide Employee State Insurance coverage.

Most construction workers are not being paid minimum wage in major cities such Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune.

New Delhi: Major contractors across the country are not giving workers the government-mandated minimum wage and the national capital is the lowest paying city in India, while Hyderabad is the highest. A report by Projecthero, an app platform for construction workers and contractors, found that less than 10% of jobs make contributions to the employee’s Provident Fund and provide Employee State Insurance coverage.

The Projecthero has collected data from the jobs posted and application patterns on the app, the platform said.

Giving details to News 18, Satya Vyas, Founder and CEO of Projecthero, said, “Due to poor technological penetration, the construction market has been operating in an opaque manner. This opacity has allowed people to get away with paying low wages, violating legal provisions, and demonstrating bad behaviour. Additionally, more than 50 million workers still have to find work through informal means, and more than one million contractors still rely on references to get business. There is no singular platform where every stakeholder is present and is incentivised to protect their reputation.”

The report said that most construction workers are not being paid minimum wage in major cities such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune. In the cities, the construction workers are not being paid government-mandated daily minimum wages.

The report further added that the trend is most prominent in the case of unskilled labourers. While 90.9% of helper jobs in Delhi pay less than the minimum wage (Rs 711), the percentage is 90.4% for Bengaluru, 88% for Pune, and 87.3% for Mumbai. In this case, Hyderabad is the best at 78.5%.

On an average, 87% of construction helpers are not paid minimum wage and for the technician jobs, Delhi ranks from the buttom, with 66.5% of jobs paying less than the minimum wage (Rs 788), and Bengaluru at 65.8% is marginally better. In this connection, Chennai is the best, with 44% of jobs paying less than the minimum wage.

For the supervisor jobs, for which the minimum wage is Rs 866, 26.7% of jobs in Chennai do not meet the daily wage threshold. This is the lowest across all cities.

On the other side, Pune has the highest percentage of jobs not paying the minimum wage, with 42.4% of supervisor jobs not meeting the wage threshold, the report highlighted. Hyderabad was the highest paying while Delhi is the lowest.



