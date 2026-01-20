- Women’s Health Receives Only 6% of Private Healthcare Investment, Despite Women Accounting for Nearly Half the World’s Population, According to the World Economic Forum’s 2026 Women’s Health Investment Outlook, Published in Collaboration with BCG
- The Limited Available Funds Mainly Flow into Women’s Cancers, Reproductive Health, and Maternal Health, While Other High-Burden, High-Prevalence Conditions that Impact Women Uniquely, Differently, or Disproportionately, Remain Underfunded
- The Report Shows Growing Investment Momentum, but a Lack of Focus on Many Conditions Such as Cardiovascular Disease, Osteoporosis, Menopause, and Alzheimer’s Which Could Unlock More than $100 Billion in Market Value
- Women’s cancer therapeutics
- Virtual women’s healthcare and benefits management
- Remote maternal health monitoring
- Women-focused mental health platforms
- Women-first longevity and wellness concierge services
- Wearable devices and platforms for women’s metabolic health
The Women’s Health Investment Outlook emphasizes the economic and societal value of investing in women’s health. It calls on investors, policymakers, and public and private-sector organizations in global healthcare to take targeted action to unlock scale and opportunity in women’s health. It is led by the World Economic Forum’s Centre for Health and Healthcare, Boston Consulting Group, and the Women’s Health Investment Consortium, which plans to unite global investors with innovators to encourage and enable responsible investments in women’s health. About the Annual Meeting 2026
The World Economic Forum’s 56th Annual Meeting, taking place on 19-23 January 2026 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, will convene leaders from business, government, international organizations, civil society, and academia under the theme A Spirit of Dialogue. Click here to learn more. The Forum provides a global, impartial, not-for-profit platform and insights to support meaningful connections between political, business, academic, civil society, and other leaders. (www.weforum.org). About Boston Consulting Group
Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we work closely with clients to embrace a transformational approach aimed at benefiting all stakeholders—empowering organizations to grow, build sustainable competitive advantage, and drive positive societal impact. Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives that question the status quo and spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting, technology and design, and corporate and digital ventures. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, fueled by the goal of helping our clients thrive and enabling them to make the world a better place. Notes to editors
