‘Let That Sink In!’: Musk, Self Proclaimed ‘Chief Twit’, Walks Into Twitter Headquarters With A Sink

San Francisco: Tesla Motor’s chief and the world’s richest man Elon Musk has shared a video of him taking a stroll into the Twitter headquarters with a sink in hand. “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” – He captioned the video that he shared on Twitter. Apart from this, Musk also updated his Twitter bio to ‘Chief Twit’ and changed his location to Twitter HQ.Also Read – Will Elon Musk Fire 75% of Twitter Employees After Acquiring it This Friday? Here’s What we Know

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

Also Read – Musk Mulls Laying Off 75% Twitter Employees: Report

All this comes when the Friday deadline for the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter looms large above the billionaire’s head. It has been reported that the Chief Marketing Officer of Twitter, Leslie Berland, had earlier told the staff in an email that Musk plans to visit the San Francisco office ahead of the deadline for closing the deal. Also Read – Elon Musk Challenges Parag Agrawal To Public Debate About Twitter Bot Percentage

As a reply to his own video tweet entering Twitter headquarters, Musk wrote “Meeting a lot of cool people at Twitter today!”. Hours ago, when the anticipation was building over Musk’s strategy to buy out the social networking platform (as his apparent plan is), the Tesla CEO had praised Twitter in a tweet saying, “A beautiful thing about Twitter is how it empowers citizen journalism – people are able to disseminate news without an establishment bias”.

Will we be hearing the deal has been closed in a day or two? Let’s wait and watch.