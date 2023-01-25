Let the journey begin, Jay Shah Announces Womens Premier League

Home

Let the journey begin, Jay Shah Announces Women’s Premier League

Mumbai: The Board of Cricket Control in India, BCCI has finally announced the Women Premier League. In a tweet, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said, “the BCCI has named the league – Women’s Premier League. Let the journey begin…”. Meanwhile, in an action-packed auction, the Adani Group, it is learned, has won the bid for the Ahmedabad WIPL with whopping ₹1289 crores. The combined bid valuation for the five WPL teams is ₹ 4669.99 crore, the BCCI said in another tweet. The 2023 Women’s Premier League will ten see them competing against each other.

The @BCCI has named the league – Women’s Premier League (WPL). Let the journey begin…. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 25, 2023

“Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men’s IPL in 2008! Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs.4669.99 Cr in total bid. This marks the beginning of a revolution in women’s cricket and paves the way for a transformative journey ahead not only for our women cricketers but for the entire sports fraternity. The #WPL would bring necessary reforms in women’s cricket and would ensure an all-encompassing ecosystem that benefits each and every stakeholder,” Jay Shah further tweeted.

