Let the journey begin, Jay Shah Announces Womens Premier League

  Let the journey begin, Jay Shah Announces Women's Premier League

“Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men’s IPL in 2008! Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs.4669.99 Cr in total bid,” Jay Shah tweeted.

Let the journey begin, Jay Shah Announces Women's Premier League

Mumbai: The Board of Cricket Control in India, BCCI has finally announced the Women Premier League. In a tweet, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said, “the BCCI has named the league – Women’s Premier League. Let the journey begin…”. Meanwhile, in an action-packed auction, the Adani Group, it is learned, has won the bid for the Ahmedabad WIPL with whopping ₹1289 crores. The combined bid valuation for the five WPL teams is ₹ 4669.99 crore, the BCCI said in another tweet. The 2023 Women’s Premier League will ten see them competing against each other.

"Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men's IPL in 2008! Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs.4669.99 Cr in total bid. This marks the beginning of a revolution in women's cricket and paves the way for a transformative journey ahead not only for our women cricketers but for the entire sports fraternity. The #WPL would bring necessary reforms in women's cricket and would ensure an all-encompassing ecosystem that benefits each and every stakeholder," Jay Shah further tweeted.




Published Date: January 25, 2023 3:01 PM IST



Updated Date: January 25, 2023 3:26 PM IST





