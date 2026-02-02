Upgraded whey protein powder delivers 50g protein, 6.2g leucine, improved flavor and third-party certifications for label accuracy and sport safety, now featured in The Drop, by GNC

PITTSBURGH

Feb. 2, 2026



The NEW Wheybolic from GNC – the protein powder created for those serious about strength.



50 g total protein (from ultra-filtered whey isolate and whey protein)

6.2 g total leucine to help trigger muscle protein synthesis

Fast-digesting whey to support post-workout recovery

Every batch is tested for banned substances, supporting athletes in drug-tested sports

Protein content is independently verified, helping confirm that each scoop delivers the protein listed on the label

GNC AMP Wheybolic is formulated without amino acid “spiking” practices that can artificially inflate protein numbers

