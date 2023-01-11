- Home
- Car And Bike
- Lexus Launches New Generation RX SUV at Auto Expo 2023, Opens Booking | Details Inside
Lexus RX SUV Launched: There are eight colours on offer for the base, with six colours for the F-sport and prices are expected to start at over Rs 1 crore.
Published: January 11, 2023 11:42 PM IST
By IANS
Lexus RX SUV Launched: Lexus has revealed the new generation RX SUV at the Auto Expo 2023. For Lexus, this is the second hybrid SUV in India after the NX which was launched in 2022. The RX is their flagship SUV for now. Available in two models, the RX 350h Luxury and RX 500h F Sport Performance, the SUV is only available with hybrid engines with deliveries to commence in March, however, the bookings have been opened. There are eight colours on offer for the base, with six colours for the F-sport and prices are expected to start at over Rs 1 crore.
The SUV with a spindle body design, RX looks sleek and modern with its sharp lines and smooth curves. The F-Sport model has a sportier look with different coloured bumpers and full-body colours along with F-Sport badge on it.
While its rivals have diesel engines or petrol engines, the strong hybrid RX promises better range along with better efficiency while to potential owners, the better refinement of the hybrid will make more sense.
The RX 350h has a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine which produces 250PS combined power, while the RX 500h Sport has a 2.4-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a six-speed automatic and strong-hybrid system producing 366PS and 460Nm.
Published Date: January 11, 2023 11:42 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023: Graham Reid Tries To Divert Pressure From Harmanpreet Singh
[ad_1] Home SportsFIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023: Graham Reid Tries To Divert Pressure From Harmanpreet Singh Harmanpreet Singh has...
Watch Video Mast Mast Girl Raveena Tandon Oozes Seductive Oomph in Chic Golden Hair
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentWatch Video – Mast Mast Girl Raveena Tandon Oozes Seductive Oomph in Chic Golden Hair Here’s waiting for...
When And How One Can Withdraw PF Amount To Repay Home Loan
[ad_1] Home BusinessWhen And How One Can Withdraw PF Amount To Repay Home Loan | Details Here How to Replay...
SSC JE Paper II Exam 2022 Date Released at ssc.nic.in, Check Key Details Here
[ad_1] Home EducationSSC JE Paper II Exam 2022 Date Released at ssc.nic.in, Check Key Details Here SSC JE Paper II...
Stones Pelted At Vande Bharat Express Train In Visakhapatnam Days Before Flag Off by PM Modi
[ad_1] Home BusinessStones Pelted At Vande Bharat Express Train In Visakhapatnam Days Before Flag Off by PM Modi After West...
Viral Video Explains In 10 Seconds How Cameras Decide What Amount Of Light To Be Allowed In WATCH
[ad_1] Home ViralViral Video Explains In 10 Seconds How Cameras Decide What Amount Of Light To Be Allowed In |...
Average Rating