Lexus Launches New Generation RX SUV at Auto Expo 2023, Opens Booking | Details Inside

Lexus RX SUV Launched: There are eight colours on offer for the base, with six colours for the F-sport and prices are expected to start at over Rs 1 crore.

Lexus RX SUV Launched: Lexus has revealed the new generation RX SUV at the Auto Expo 2023. For Lexus, this is the second hybrid SUV in India after the NX which was launched in 2022. The RX is their flagship SUV for now. Available in two models, the RX 350h Luxury and RX 500h F Sport Performance, the SUV is only available with hybrid engines with deliveries to commence in March, however, the bookings have been opened. There are eight colours on offer for the base, with six colours for the F-sport and prices are expected to start at over Rs 1 crore.

The SUV with a spindle body design, RX looks sleek and modern with its sharp lines and smooth curves. The F-Sport model has a sportier look with different coloured bumpers and full-body colours along with F-Sport badge on it.

While its rivals have diesel engines or petrol engines, the strong hybrid RX promises better range along with better efficiency while to potential owners, the better refinement of the hybrid will make more sense.

The RX 350h has a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine which produces 250PS combined power, while the RX 500h Sport has a 2.4-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a six-speed automatic and strong-hybrid system producing 366PS and 460Nm.



